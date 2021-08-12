Deborah Kay White, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on August 11, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Deborah was born December 17, 1951 to Earl and Mary White in Hot Springs, AR. She enjoyed her time being a homemaker to not only her 4 children, but also helped to raise 3 of her nieces and granddaughter. She loved quilting with her mother, painting, watching Fox News, crocheting, and was known for her famous shrimp creole. Deborah had a kindred spirit that drew people in, a smile that would light a room, she touched the hearts of all who knew her. Mom was a cheerful spirited woman with a positive way of thinking and always had a good outlook on life. She was strong in her beliefs and was always pleasant to be around. A wonderful mother, wife, nana, sister, and aunt, she will always be in our hearts and greatly missed. Deborah is survived by her siblings, David and Earnie White of AR, Arliss Friddle of San Francisco, Bill White, and Cathy Staten of Pontotoc; 3 daughters, Angela Walls, Lisa Walls McGloflin(David), and Ayme Walls Paul; 1 son, Richard Walls of Pontotoc; 13 grandchildren, Danielle, D J, Dakota, Skylar, Desmond, Austin, Donovan, Lathan, Dailen, Adam, Dylan, Madison, and Savannah; 7 great-grandchildren; as well as many other special friends and other loved ones whom loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, William Earle White; mother, Mary Lola White; 2 brothers, Ralph White and Richard "Dicky" White; and her dog, Lillian "Lilly" White. Services will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7PM with visitation beginning at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jody Riddle will officiate.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.