Dillon Reed White, 21, gained his angel wings Saturday, January 16, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident in Tishomingo County, Mississippi. He was born June 28, 1999, in Tupelo, MS, to Gregg and Kelly White. After graduating from Tishomingo County High School in May of 2017, he was employed at Caterpillar Inc. in Corinth, MS. He was a member of the Berea Church of Christ where he was baptized August 2, 2015. Dillon will always be remembered for his beautiful, quirky smile, the deep dimple in his chin, his giving nature, and his heart of gold. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. His free-spirited personality set him apart from others. He had a true love for babies and children that was obvious to all that knew him. Young and old alike enjoyed his company and entertainment. Dillon had a passion for all things outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He enjoyed telling stories of his many adventures in a way that only he could tell a story. Dillon's family will always cherish the deep love between them, and the fond memories created during his time on earth. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Dillon is survived by his parents; his siblings, Colton White and Cara White; paternal grandfather, Ronnie White (Rhonda); paternal grandmother, Sandra Ward; maternal grandparents Ray and Beverly Hickox; aunts and uncles, Tina Stevens (Tim), Scott White (Lori), Jennifer Keyes (Matt), Darion Morris, Kristen Essary (Jay), Brian Hickox, Wendy Trickey (Chris), Mindy Phifer (Brad), Craig Hickox (Rhonda); cousins, Erica, Ivia Grace, Mallory, Brody, Serra, Jordan, Andrew, Rayneigh, Seth, Adam, Aaron, Megan, Clint, Conner, Faith, Blake, Chase; and his dog, Cooper. Dillon is preceded in death by his aunt, Christy. Visitation will be held for family and friends, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Bro. Chad Bowen and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Visitation and service will be held at Berea Church of Christ, Hwy 365, Burnsville, MS. Burial will be at Little Flock Cemetery in Burnsville, MS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Booneville Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Colton White, Dylan Hunt, Blake Shelton, Ty Bonds, Zack Bogus, Brandon Thacker, Trey Neely, Jake Pruitt. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Chris Trickey, Lucas Lambert, Jeff Bullock, Darion Morris, Phoenix Torres, Corbit Wallace. Contributions in Dillon's memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY, 10281. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.