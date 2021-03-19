Dolly Newsom White, 93, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 2:00 PM until the service.

