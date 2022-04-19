A memorial service to celebrate the life of Donald Gene "Donnie" White, 73, will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday at McPeters Funeral Directors. A gathering of family and friends will take place Wednesday from 2:00 PM until service time. Donnie passed away on Saturday April 16, 2022 in Corinth. He was born on September 17, 1948 to the late Junior Edward and Betty Louise Davis White. He worked for Century Electric and owned and operated Danny's Bar and Grill for almost 15 years. Donnie enjoyed fishing, but most importantly, he was a family man. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a kind gentle soul and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce White, children, Mike White and wife Amanda, Brian White and wife Jenny and Betty Null and husband Chad; grandchildren, Molly Grace Coln (Justin), Bryce Null, Jordan Isbell (Tyler), Austin White, Allie Kate Null, Madison White, Dylan White; great-grandchild, Natalie Cooper; special nephew, Tony White (Tabitha); special cousin, Travis White and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James Edward, Charles Lee, Robert Wayne and Billy Ray White. Bro. Justin Wages will officiate the services. Online condolences can be left at www.McPetersFuneralDirectors.com.
