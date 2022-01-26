Dorothy Pauline White, 91, formerly of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the St. Vincent's East Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born January 5, 1931, in Itawamba County, to Richard Floy and Bonnie Varnell Chamblee Wilson. She was a graduate of Tremont High School and Itawamba Junior College. She worked at the Mississippi Housing Authority as the Human Resource Manager. She had been living in Trussville, Al, since 1995. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and being around her family, especially her grandson. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include one daughter, Mickey White Parks (Randall) of Trussville, AL; one grandson, Cole Parks of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; two sisters, Joan Palmer (Eddie) of Lafayette, LA, and Mary Weaver of Chattanooga, TN; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mackey White, who died in 1988; and her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family requests that masks be worn by those in attendance. Condolences may be shared with the White family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
