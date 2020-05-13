Edith May "Edie" White, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. She was born to Betty and Boss Cupples in DeWitt, AR. She married James White, Sr. on September 20, 1947. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family, and flowers. She enjoyed crafting and quilting. She is survived by her son, James Adam White, Jr.(Crystal); two daughters, Julie White and Marie Hancock(James); two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and extended family, Janice Dyer and Jennifer "Roo" Bailey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Boss Cupples; her husband, James White, Sr., six brothers, and four sisters. Services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Bobby Prewett, Luke Russell, Randy Reynolds, Leon Hollings, Early McKinney, and Danny Harville. Honorary Pallbearers: Dexter Holcomb and Mike Hand. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 5-8PM and Friday, May 15, 1PM until service time.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.