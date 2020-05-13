Edith May "Edie" White, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. She was born to Betty and Boss Cupples in DeWitt, AR. She married James White, Sr. on September 20, 1947. She loved her Lord Jesus, her family, and flowers. She enjoyed crafting and quilting. She is survived by her son, James Adam White, Jr.(Crystal); two daughters, Julie White and Marie Hancock(James); two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and extended family, Janice Dyer and Jennifer "Roo" Bailey. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Boss Cupples; her husband, James White, Sr., six brothers, and four sisters. Services will be Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Bobby Prewett, Luke Russell, Randy Reynolds, Leon Hollings, Early McKinney, and Danny Harville. Honorary Pallbearers: Dexter Holcomb and Mike Hand. Visitation will be Thursday, May 14, 5-8PM and Friday, May 15, 1PM until service time.

