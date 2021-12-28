Emily Maria White, 38, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Emily fought so hard to beat covid, but God had other plans. Emily was born in Tupelo, MS on November 2, 1983. She was raised by her grandmother, spending most of her time as child with her cousins on Murphy Rd. She was a graduate of Mantachie High School and attended Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed her friends, family and playing bingo. She was employed by Magnolia Bingo for 13 years where she grew to love her coworkers. Emily adored Pugs and everything about her was Lime Green. She is survived by her mother, Susan Maria Stovall; aunt, Sonja Dea Hill; brother, William John Worthey (Jessica); brother, Joshua Ray Worthey; Step Brother, Justin Burrleson; Sister, Amy Lewis ( Anthony); Step sister, Jennifer Newcomb; Uncle, Jerry White (Lisa); Uncle Tony White (Judy); Nieces and nephews; Abigail, Bailey, William, Isaac, Brayden, Emily, Elizabeth, and Ezekiel; Cousins, Susan Smith, Jared White, Justin White, Samantha White and Blake White and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she adored. Her extended family Charlotte Gant, Brandy Gant (Marvin), Blake Gant (Amber), Tabitha Harrelson (Stephen), Jaylen Gant (Grace), Shakiera, Jordon, McKenzie, Alaric, James, Nila, Jason, Charlie Ann. Emily went to heaven to be with her grandfather, William Lee White; grandmother Vera Lorece White, father, Danny Lee White and Cousin, Brandon Lee White Pallbearers: Bill Worthey, Casey Smith, Blake White, Justin White, Jase White and Jaylen Gant. Honorary Pallbearers: Joshua Worthey, Cynthia Dill, Magnolia Bingo Family, Super Bingo Family The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy, 468 Rd 1650 Mooreville, MS 38857 @ 2pm with Brother Jared White and Bishop Ryan Napalo officiating. The viewing will begin at 11am. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME-TUPELO (662-260-5100) has charge of arrangements. To send flowers to Emily's family, please visit our floral store. and leave your condolences at associatedfuneral.com. Our family at Associated are very great full and honored that we were chosen to serve the White family
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.