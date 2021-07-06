Ernest "Buddy" White, 63, passed away Monday, July 05, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11AM at Thaxton Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 8, 2021 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

