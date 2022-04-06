Euwilda Turner White passed away peacefully at her home in Ripley, MS at the age of 93 on April 5, 2022. She was born October 9, 1928 to Joe Turner and Della Mae Bartlett Turner in Ripley, MS. Euwilda was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church. She worked for Foot Caress for 32 years and Pine Grove School Cafeteria for 15 years. She had a great love for all her family. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Fellowship Cemetery. Euwilda is survived by one daughter: Sandra Elder (Jerry) of Ripley, MS; two step-sons: Jimmy White, (Jana) of Collierville, TN, David White (Caren) of New Braunfels, TX; one step-daughter: Becky Reaves of Ripley, MS; five grandchildren: Mebo Hill (Jeana), Randy Hill (Stacy), Pam Bennett (Eddie), Lynn McCoy (Mitch), Michael Elder (Christina); five step-grandchildren: Alyssa Moss (Griffin), Kayla White, Hugh White, Brett Reaves, Lysette Jackson (Justin); twenty great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; twenty eight great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; a special caregiver: Heather Hall. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Eugene White; her second husband: Bill White; her parents; one daughter: Carol Jean Hill; three sisters: Vera Cissom, Era Mae Johnson, Jo Lane Turner; four brothers: Vernon, Virgil, Vertis, J.B. Turner; two grandchildren: Karen Elaine Hill, Christopher Lee Elder. Officiating will be Bro. Cody Matlock, Arnold Witt and Michael Turner. Interment will be at Fellowship Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Stroupe, Justin Stroupe, Mason Clemmer, Dylan Hill, Carl Witt, Phill Witt, Robert McCoy, Dustin McCoy, Brett Reaves. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
