55, passed away on Sept. 21,2021 at NMMC. Grace Ann White was born to her parents, the late Jimmy Dale White and Mary Alice McCoy -White, on Sept. 12, 1966 in Lee Co. Grace Ann White is survived by her mother; Mary Alice White of Shannon. One daughter; Natasha White of Fulton. Three sons; Michael White (Veronica) of Amory, Derrick White of Shannon, and Preston White of Shannon. Three sisters; Mae Ella Beene (Ross) of Shannon, Ruby Elliott (Jackie) of Dorsie, and Sadie White (Larry) of Dorsie. One brother; Lee Willie White of Shannon. There are also nine grandchildren. Grace Ann White was preceded in death by one sister; Ruthie Faye White and one son; Patrick Oneal White. Visitation will be Fri., Oct. 1, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Sat., Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in Tupelo with Pastor Lendell Nichols officiating. Please social distance and wear your face masks. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
