Helen Mayfield White answered Christ's call home on Monday, October 19, 2020 while a resident at Samaritan Garden located in Tupelo, MS. She was born on June 25, 1929 to Birtous and Luvora Bradley Mayfield in Lee County, Mississippi. She was 91 years old. Helen spent her youth and young adult life in the Lee/Pontotoc County community. She was employed for twenty-six (26) years with Joyland Nursery where she held many fond memories. She professed a hope in Christ at an early age and later attended Rising Star M.B. Church located in Tupelo, MS. She later relocated to Memphis, TN and joined in Holy Matrimony to Reverend Lloyd White. Committed to her service to God she joined Greater Nazareth M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor A.D. Smith, Sr. Shortly after she changed her membership to 2nd St. John M.B. Church located in Mound City, AR where her husband became Senior Pastor. Her love for Christ extended far beyond being a faithful wife to a Pastor; but, a choir member and a steward in any other capacity. She continued to remain faithful after her husband's untimely death in 1996. In 2008 she returned to Tupelo, MS and later joined Mt. Sinai M.B. Church under the leader of her nephew, Pastor Lowell Walker, Jr. She faithfully attended until her health began to fail her. Her favorite pastimes were babysitting, baking cakes, attending Gospel concerts, and traveling. She is well known and affectionately loved by all that came into contact with her. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister; Ola Mae Gillard, two brothers; Ed Lee and James A. Mayfield. She is survived by four children; Gloria Jean (Mozell) Powell, Jimmy (Arleen) Hill, Sr., Patricia (Reverend Willie B.) Sampson, and David Holliman, one brother; Lorenzo Mayfield, seven grandchildren; Shena (Rick) Sorrell, Christopher (Arrisha) Sampson, Jimmy (Toni) Hill, Jr., Bradley Powell, Cynethia (George) Holland, Binta Powell, Andrey (Shameka) Hill, sixteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, one Aunt; Luzinnia Holland, a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. A special Thank You to Samaritan Gardens, Kindred Hospice, and all the surrounding churches for your care and love displayed for our dearly departed Helen White. Her grandsons and great grandsons will serve as Pall Bearers. Burial services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tupelo Memorial Garden on Joyner Avenue, Tupelo, MS. N.L. Jones Funeral Home is entrusted with the services and arrangements. Services will be conducted under the CDC and COVID Guidelines. We ask that you respect the guidelines and family wishes. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
