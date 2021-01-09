61, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 31, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Hester White was born to his late parents, Fester White and Dorothy Coleman Whit on April 23, 1959 in Lee Co. Mr. Hester White is survived by his only living brother; Joe Wilbert White of Shannon. Three half-brothers; Terry Traylor (Sheryl) of Saltillo, Michael Bumphis of Tupelo, and Hardis White (Velma) of Bellwood, Ill. Six half-sisters; Teresa Fields of Tupelo, Linda Fells of Shannon, Sherry Edwards (Hiram) of Tupelo, Tasser Bumphis of Tupelo, Mary White of Tupelo, and Geraldine Sample of Chicago,Ill. There are a hosts of nieces and nephews. Hester White was preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy White. His father; Fester White. Three sisters; Wilma D. Isby, Mozella Sample and Annie Sue Miller. The memorial service for Mr. Hester White will be held by the family. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

