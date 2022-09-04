Irron Michael White, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born January 7, 1951, in Lee County, to Vonnie and Arnie Vee White. He was a 1969 graduate of Mooreville High School. He worked in the Finance and Insurance business, and then was self- employed for several years. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 6, at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Church in Mooreville with Rev. Wayne Thorn officiating. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include; one son, Jonathan White (Megan); one brother, Lelva White (Gail); his ex-wife, Donna White. He was preceded in death by one sister, Odie Vee White; five brothers, Hubert, Heburn, Argus, RV, and Aaron D. White; and his parents. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 1:00 until service time at the Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy, 468 CR 1650, Mooreville, MS 38857. A special thanks to the staff at Sanctuary Hospice House for their special care. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
