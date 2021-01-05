James "Tommy" White passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a deacon at Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen and was a member of American Legion Post 1776. He enjoyed classic cars and old tractors. Private services will be on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Camp Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Benton officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Creek Cemetery. Tommy is survived by his brothers, George White (Elaine) of Blue Springs and Charles White (Betty) of Blue Springs; his sister, Martha Bailey of Blue Springs; his special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Coy Flynn and Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Lusk and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and great great-nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Howell White; his parents, Rufus and Omie White; his sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Billy Laney and his brother, John Edward White. Pallbearers are; Calvin, Matthew, Joshua, Todd, Drew, Steve, Blake and Kyle White & Lee and Pickett Lusk. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church in Aberdeen. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.