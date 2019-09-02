James Edward White, 85, of Jumpertown, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at North Delta Hospice House in Southaven. He was born June 14, 1934 to James Franklin "Bay" White and Lois Beatrice Vick White. He was a member of Booneville Church of Christ. He loved gathering eggs with his grandchildren and taking them on wagon rides; he enjoyed fixing things, farming, raising goats, chickens and guineas. He owned bull dozers and did mechanic work. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Terry Roberts officiating. Burial will be in Jumpertown Church of Christ Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Brian White (Lisa) of Byhalia; three daughters, Rhonda Howell of Jumpertown, Deanna Ward (Johnnie) of Booneville and Myra Henry of TN; one sister, Clara Hall (Charles) of Baldwyn; 11 grandchildren, Kaila Reich (Chris), Audra Misso (Griff), Nathan Howell, Nicole Ball (Sam), Krista Glass (Kaleb), Adam White, Adrian Durbin (KC), Heath Henry, Taytum Henry, Kristin Chittom (Luke) and Cruz Eaton and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty White; his parents and three brothers. Pallbearers will be Heath Henry, KC Durbin, Nathan Howell, Adam White, Chris Reich, Griff Misso, Sam Ball, Kaleb Glass and Briley Misso. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at McMillan Funeral Home.
