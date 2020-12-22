James Chester White, 79, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Mr. White was born in Baldwyn, on March 22, 1941, the son of James Henry and Sarah Pauline Page White. He was a Manufacturing Supervisor at a Heavy Machinery Plant during his working career. Mr. White was a member of Victory Life Center and enjoyed working on cars and trucks, and driving his tractor. Survivors include his wife, Janice White of New Albany; sons, Joe White (Pam) of Booneville; and Chris White (April) of Southaven; a daughter, Celesia Vargas of Sidney, Ohio; four brothers, George White of Arkansas, James A. White of Illinois; Wesley White of Colorado, and Morris White of Hickory Flat; two sisters, Clara Lou Kirby of Alabama; and Joyce Verrell of New Albany; seven grandchildren; and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Lester White; and two sisters, Jamie White and Marlene White. Visitation is Saturday at Victory Life Center from 11:00 A. M. until 2:00 P.M., with services at 2:00 P.M. Brother Raymond Bishop and Brother Mark Bishop will officiate, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Jackson Patterson; Jerome Jones, Bernard Knight, Jordan Foster, and Chad White. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
