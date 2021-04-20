Jaquenette Q "Bug" White, 43, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at her home in Horn Lake. No Public Viewing. Services will be on Friday April 23, 2021 12:00 Noon at St Paul MB Church 1393 State Hwy 309 S Byhalia , MS. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

