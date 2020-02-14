BELMONT, MS -- Jerry Wayne White, 26, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at DO NOT PUBLISH LOCATION OF DEATH in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, 6 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Forrest Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sparks Family Cemetery, Iuka, MS.

