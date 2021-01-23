Jimmy Ray White (88) passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his home in Booneville. Services will be 2:00 Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Liberty Methodist with Bro. David English officiating and Robert Depew presenting the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Jimmy was born on July 9, 1932 in Booneville to Thomas Deverna White and Willie Dean Pardue White. He was married to Martha Bernice Dodds on June 18, 1949. He was a United States Army National Guard veteran and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He taught us all about how to be faithful to church gatherings and seldom missed a service, a bible study or a Sunday School lesson. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers to the Steel Bridge and Bay Springs Lake. He taught all of his grands to fish from the levee of his catfish pond that he proudly kept stocked and fed. Gardening was especially rewarding to him and he shared vegetables with friends, family and neighbors. He fed the multitude of us kids with his fish fries and dough burgers. He was loved immeasurably. Our loss is deeply felt. He is survived by his children, Kathy Holley (Don), Linda Sherrill White, Judy Geno (Jr.) and Mark White (Vicki); his grandchildren, Shannon Garces (Fulton), Kim Taylor, Jody Holley (Michelle), Jennifer Dickerson (Todd), Adam White (Kim), Brian George (Caydie), Melisa Depew (Robert), Trevor George (Ashley), Dudley White (Tiffany), Brandi Reese (Corey), Hope McCoy (Jonathan) and Manny Geno; his great-grandchildren, Erin Swinney, Megan Garces, Denisa Chase (Ronnie) and Easton Holley (Elizabeth), Grace and Sam Taylor, Shelby Gray (Clayton), Tate Dickerson, John Adam, Kade and Taylor Brooke White, Preston and Dawson George, Dallas and Anna Jones (Taylor Brooke), Alisa Depew, Dryver, Gunner and Denver George, Tyler, Hunter and Ryley White, Case Clark and Coley Reese, Jon Thomas, Clayton and Eli McCoy, Haley Brooke and Bennett Geno, Anna Katherine Cohea (Brice); his great great-grandchildren, Avery Hamby and Skylar Chase, Tucker and Kate Cohea and Emberlynn Tigner; his brothers, Larry, Thomas K and David White and his sisters, Jean Gahagan, Diane Beck (Tim) and Laquita Bain (Bryan). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James; his wife, Martha and seven brothers, Joseph, Lester, Floyd, Kerry, Milton, Sam and Bobby. Eternal rest grant unto them, Oh Lord. May the souls of the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
