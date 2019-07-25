HOUSTON, MS -- John W. "JW" White, 76, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at His residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Saints On A Mission in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS.. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

