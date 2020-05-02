Larry Wayne White died Thursday April 30, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, MS. He was 65. Larry was born on March 1, 1955, in Nettleton to Jack White and Lilla Inez Sullivan. Larry spent the majority of his life in Nettleton and the Lee county area. He attended and graduated from the Shriner's School in Memphis, TN and attended Itawamba Community College where he received an associate degree in auto mechanics. Larry enjoyed fishing, building model cars and playing chess. He had a true passion for race cars and he was a very skilled auto mechanic. He was very artistic and loved to paint, he was a collector of soldier figurines and had one time put together an extensive collections of miniature Roman soldiers and chariots. Larry had a very outgoing personality and never met a stranger. In addition to his work as an auto mechanic, Larry also delivered newspapers for the North East Mississippi Daily Journal and managed the Game Room at Nettleton's Tiger Den. A private family service will be held on Tuesday May 5, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, who are honored to serve their friends. Larry is survived by his mother, Lillian Sullivan Hester of Nettleton; his brothers, Ronnie Hester and Greg Hester (Donna) both of Nettleton; his sisters, Monique Hester of Nettleton and Denise Loggins of Pontotoc; and several extended family members and friends. Condolences may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirector.com.
