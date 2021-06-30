Linda Belle Chaney White, a good ole soul, went home to meet her Savior and loved ones who have gone on before her. Linda died at her residence in the Chesterville Community on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born in Pikeville, KY on September 23, 1958 to the late Henry and Mary Thacker Chaney. Linda married George L. White on December 31, 1977 in Lee County. She worked as an assembly worker at SuperSagless Corporation for many years before becoming a fulltime wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda was devoted to her family whom she loved much. Per her request, there will be a private family memorial service at the family residence. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting their friends. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, George White of Chesterville; two daughters, Tonya Watkins (Conner) of Tupelo, and Christy White (Travis) of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Aaron Westfall and Chaney White of Chesterville, and Sennett Watkins and Georgia Watkins of Tupelo; two brothers, Henry Chaney, Jr. "Buddy" and Morgan Chaney, both of Pikeville, KY; and two sisters, Rita Hunt and Matilda Tackett of Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Didema Chaney and Ruby Darnell. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
