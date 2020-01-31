OLIVE BRANCH, MS -- Luther White, 90, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Meadowbrook Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Saturday from 10:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.