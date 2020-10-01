Mack K. White 66 passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his residence in Alachua, FL. He was born December 16, 1953 in Lee county unto the late John Wesley White and Virgie Ree McBride White. He was formerly from Saltillo, MS. After moving to Alachua Florida, he professed a hope in Christ and joined Westside Church of God In Christ. Mack was very much loved by his family and friends. He had just as many loving and caring friends in Alachua Flordia as he had here in Lee county. Mack is survived by his brother, John White (Trenita) of Alachua, FL; one nephew, John R White Jr.; three nieces, Latarsha Young, Joanna White, and Juanita White; one grand nephew, Chris Young; special friends, The Copeland Family of Saltillo, MS and Jamie McGee of Alachua, FL and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Old Mud Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Ms with Rev Albert R. Copeland officiating. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS . Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.