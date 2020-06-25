Martha Ruth Sansom White, Wife, Mother, G-Mama, Sister, Aunt and Friend, departed her Earthly life surrounded by her family in her home of forty five years. She was born on April 18, 1940 to her loving parents and teachers, Russell Tilden and Idelle Gray Sansom. She was the first born of three girls. She traveled around with her family was well loved by all who knew her. She attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) where she met and fell in love with the love of her life, Bill White. They were married on May 12, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Rusty and Kristy. Bill and Martha happily lived together for 58 years. She worked various jobs until she began teaching at Itawamba Community College and then Northeast Community College. She retired after teaching 37 years from Northeast Community College. She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Dyke White of Booneville; a son, John Russell White (Elizabeth) of Iuka, MS; a daughter, Kristy Moore Gibson of Starkville, MS; two sisters, Amye Fugate (Clyde) of Jackson, TN, and Shirley Mize of Thompson Station, TN; 7 grandchildren, John Andrew White (Susie) of Ft. Benning, GA, Kathryn Moore Jordan (Matthew) of Eupora, MS, Kimberly Elizabeth Barker of Oxford, MS, Jonathon Carnell Moore (Laiken) of Brandon, MS, Alexander Reed White of Oxford, MS, Spencer James White and Henry Ellis White both of Iuka, MS; 4 great grandchildren, Ryan and Mason White of Fort Benning GA, and Bryson and Olivia Barker of Oxford, MS; one niece, Rachel Nanney (Jason) of Jackson TN; two nephews Leland K Mize (Amanda) and Lance A. Mize (Ary) both of Thompson Station, TN and many loving friends. Due to the current health concerns, a private family service will be held at Carolina United Methodist Church on Saturday, June 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Carolina UMC 2000 9th Street Booneville, MS 38829, Shriner's Hospitals, Gideon's or St. Jude.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
75°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 25, 2020 @ 7:58 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.