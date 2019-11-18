MONTPELIER -- Mr. Odie "Bill" White, 98, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at his home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Palestine United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.

