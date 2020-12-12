Ollis Eudean "Dean" White, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 29, 1937 to Ollis Lavirl and Lodia B. Walker White. Dean was retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, watching Ole Miss Football and he loved playing music on the piano, harmonica or any other instrument he wanted to play. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, December 14, 2020 at Oak Forrest Cemetery with Rev. Pat Ewing officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include the Mother of His Children, Pat White of Amory, MS; a daughter, Jenifer Lynn "Jenny" Smith of Amory, MS; a son, James Anthony "Tony" White (Heather) of Birmingham, AL; a sister, Maxine Matthews of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Ashley White, Harley Smith, Hunter White, Madison White, Dalton White and Ryan Bearden; and six great-grandchildren, Bella Childers, Liam Childers, Tristan Childers, Kaleb Plunkett, Sadie Grace Holly and Adison French. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wanda Lane Campbell; a son, Barry Lavirle White and a son-in-law, Michael Todd Smith. Pallbearers will be David Matthews, Bobby Glen Matthews, Jeff Matthews, Nathaniel Campbell, Hunter White, Britt Savage and Mike D. Williamson. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
