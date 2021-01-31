Robert Morris White, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Clay County to Charles Levi, Sr. and Ruth Kyle White. Prior to his retirement, he was a merchant and a farmer. He was also a member of Lawson Chapel Church of Christ. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. David Snyder officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by a sister, Betty Crosswhite of Tupelo; two brothers, Edwin L. White and William Kyle White of Aberdeen; several nieces and nephews; and his wonderful caregivers, Sandra, Earnestine, Magnolia, Devan, Mary B. and Mary T. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances McEwen and a brother, C.L. White, Jr. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a favorite charity.
