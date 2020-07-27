91, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Diversity Care in Amory. Tempie L. White was born to her late parents, Hosea H. White and Ethel Jones on June 7, 1929 in Nettleton, MS. Ms. Tempie White is survived by one sister; Florine Hill of Nettleton. One sister-in-law; Earlene Ruff-White and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be Fri., July 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Masks are required. The service will be Sat. August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Grove East Graveside with Rev. Robert Williams officiating. Mandatory safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.