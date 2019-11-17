Teresa Jean Buse White, 63, passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1956, in Tupelo to Polly Murrell Buse and the late William Earl Buse. Teresa adored her family who will miss her very much. She made her profession of faith at Carolina Methodist Church at 17. She was a lover of art and was so creative. She loved to share her art with her family and friends. She especially loved flamingos. Teresa loved shopping for antique dishes and loved using them to serve those she loved. She was a fantastic cook. She enjoyed traveling with her cousin, Gloria Waldrip, especially when they went to the beach. Teresa worked for many years at E.R. Carpenter Company. She also served as a receptionist for the Waldrip Center for Therapeutic Massage and loved all of the massage therapists and clients she saw there. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Rob Francis officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Teresa leaves her son; Brandon (Wendy) White of Guntown, four grandchildren, Houston, Katie, Kylie, and Connor White, her mother; Polly Buse; three brothers, Robert (Sue) Buse of Mantachie, Mike (Patti) Buse of Fulton, and Tony (Stacey) Buse of Ballardsville. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews; Stevan, Dale, and Hannah Buse; Nikki Hudspeth, Jesse James, and Neal Buse; Mark, Logan, and Lori Buse; Shaun, Dawn, and Coby White, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her very best friend, Gloria Waldrip. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Buse; one brother, Ray Buse; and a niece, Abby Buse. Pallbearers will be Jesse James, Neal Buse, Mark Buse, Logan Buse, Houston White, Ben Waldrip, and Mike Waldrip. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
