PONTOTOC -- Terriel Darlene White, 24, passed away Monday, March 09, 2020, at a automobile accident in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday March 13, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Usher Valley UM Church . Visitation will be on Thursday March 12, 2020 5:00 - 7:00 at Usher Valley U M Church 754 Moorman Rd Algoma, MS. Burial will follow at Thompson Chapel U M Church Cemetery Houlka, MS. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

