Vicki Lynn White (63) passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home in Booneville. She was a member of Liberty Methodist Church. She drove a bus for Hills Chapel School and also worked in the cafeteria at the school. She enjoyed camping, boating at the lake with her friends and family, traveling with her "sisters", having gatherings at the shop and taking family vacations. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Memorial services are 12 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley and Kevin Eubank officiating. Visitation will be 11-12 on Saturday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Vicki is survived by her husband of 41 years, Mark White of Booneville; her son, Dudley White (Tiffany) of Booneville; her daughter, Brandi Reese (Corey) of Booneville; her brother, Ricky Jo Downs (Karen) of Dry Creek and her grandchildren, Tyler Michael, Hunter White, Ryley Ray White, Case Clark, Coley Reese and Axel White. She was preceded in death by her parents, Author & Betty Jo Downs; her in-laws, Jimmy & Martha White and her brother, Jimmy Dale Downs. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
