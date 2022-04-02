William "Bill" Stratton White, age 73, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 15, 1948 to Earl Stratton and Mary Lola Fritch White. Bill was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He was a meat cutter for over 50 years having worked at Piggly Wiggly and Price Cutters. Bill was a Vietnam Veteran where he served in the Army. He enjoyed playing and watching golf. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 4, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marcus Coward officiating; burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Grace Hester White; his children, Linda, Richard, Jennifer and William; two sisters, Arlyss Friddle and Mary Catherine White; two brothers, David White and Earnest White; and a hose of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Deborah Kay White; three brothers, Ralph White, Richard White and an infant brother. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Sunday and from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.