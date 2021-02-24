William G. "Pop" White, 72, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at Residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Graveside on Thursday February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements..

