Wilma Hankins White passed away at her current residence in Antioch, TN on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a short illness. She was 91 years old. She was born on August 11, 1928, to Elzie Dell Hankins and Edna Phillips Hankins in Mantachie, MS. They later moved to East Tupelo where she attended the same school from 1934 until she graduated in 1946. That same year she began work for the Mississippi State Department of Health. She retired after a forty-five-year career and achieved many commendations and honors, including recognition in the form of an award named for her and presented by the Mississippi Public Health Association, the Wilma White Clerk of the Year Award, established in 1981. Among her other accomplishments, she was a long-time member of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club and worked tirelessly to get the legislative approval necessary for the Elvis Presley license plate. She worked with members and legislators and was instrumental in getting this tag approved, as is noted on the Fan Club's website. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, J.W. (Cody) White, and sister Crystalline Hankins. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Perkins of Nashville, TN; her son, James Kerry White of Antioch, TN; four grandchildren, Brad Hancock of Corinth, MS, Erika Mooningham of Nashville, TN, Connie Hancock of Booneville, MS, and Angela Chamberlain of Vine Grove Kentucky; five great-grandchildren; Andie Thomas of Nashville, TN, Presley Mooningham of Nashville, TN, Abigail Hancock of Corinth, MS, Loren Hancock of Booneville, MS, and Delaney Skehan of Corinth, MS; brother Charles Hankins of Saltillo, MS and nephew, Chuck Hankins of Saltillo, MS. At her request, her body will be donated to the Genesis Legacy Program for the advancement of science. Arrangements at present are incomplete. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
