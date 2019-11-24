Bessie Jewel Matkins Whitehead, 81, died, Friday November 22,2019 at her daughter's residence in Maryland. She was born in Union county on June 24,1938 to the late Andrew Neal and Ola Mae Morgan Matkins. Service will be held Tuesday, November 26,2019 at 1pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Bro. Alvin Whitehead officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Ragsdell and Joanie Cole (Jeffery); two sons, David Lee Whitehead and Randy Whitehead; four grandchildren, Jamie Sharp, Shannon Jewel Cole, Andrew Morgan Cole (Jamie) and Adam Lee Cole (Jessie); five great grandchildren; two sisters, Recie Williams and Phyllis Shirley; two brothers, Harold Matkins and Billy Matkins. She was preceded in death by her parents ; her husband Grover Whitehead; one sister, Margaret Matkins Scallions; one brother, Herman Matkins. Visitation will be from 10am until service time, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Ingomar Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ingomar Baptist Church. For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
