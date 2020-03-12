Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.