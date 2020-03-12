Billy Whitehead, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center. He was born January 4, 1949, the son of Raymond and Lola Mae Cleveland Whitehead. He grew up in Memphis. Billy retired from the Corinth Police Department after many years of service as a law enforcement officer. He was an expert marksman and enjoyed perfecting his target practice skills. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors and with his grandkids. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Joy Morgan Whitehead of Saltillo; his son, Will Whitehead and his wife, Molly, of Saltillo; six grandchildren, Ian and Jordan Mackin, Kynzli Hall, Aspen-Brooke Harris, and Charlie and Cooper Whitehead; and a brother, Jimmy Whitehead and his wife, Cheryl, of Olive Branch. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Alesha Whitehead Harris, his mother, Lola Whitehead, his father Raymond Whitehead, and his sister, Patricia Berger. A celebration of Billy's life will be held at 2 PM Friday with Rev. David Smith officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
