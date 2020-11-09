Brody Clark Whitehead, 4 months, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. His eyes lit up when his brother Nate got close to him. He loved music and being snuggled. He was a happy baby. He loved being talked to and was always smiling. Brody is survived by his parents, Alex and Sam Whitehead; his big brother, Nate; his grandparents, Neal and Pam Clark and David and Amy Whitehead; aunts and uncles, Amy and Jamie Parker and Ashley and Mike Bowen; great-grandparents, Harvey and Louise Collins, Larry and Betty Kelly, Becky Howard, and Phyllis Clark; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Dorman Whitehead, William Clark, Jack Howard, and Bill Simmons. Services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Drew Holcomb and Jesse Hamby. Visitation will be Friday, November 13th 5PM-8PM and Saturday, November 14th 1PM until service time.
