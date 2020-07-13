Memphis - Eleanor "June" Shelton Whitehead, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Born on February 17, 1935, in Smithville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Maurine Hadaway Shelton. June grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School. A woman who loved knowledge, she furthered her education by attending Itawamba Junior College then received her bachelor's and master's at Memphis State University. She loved all things history and worked as a teacher for over 35 years, where over 20 of those years were at White Station High School. At White Station, she was the Model UN sponsor and traveled the United States with students to attend conventions. June was particularly interested in WWI and WW2 and she did in depth study into the Holocaust. Her experiences and travels to Eastern Europe, Japan and Russia added life to her classroom lectures. Her passion enabled her to make learning fun. June was member of the Shelby County Historical Commission, the Women's Exchange, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and an avid supporter of the Facing History in Ourselves Organization in Memphis. She was blessed by God with five children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. June was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she helped lead a Bible Study Group for years. She lived out her faith by teaching and mentoring many students through the years. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the time with them, telling stories, traveling, or just hanging out at the beach together. In her free time, she liked to knit, read, do genealogy research, and make blankets for her Grandchildren. With her history knowledge she also liked to write and tell stories in a way that the history came back to life. She was a true Renaissance lady who was passionate about all things from the past. She loved to listen to Opera and Classical music. June also enjoyed cooking and gathering family for meals and fellowship. The lives impacted by June are immeasurable. A true historian, through her work she helped continue the love and passion for knowledge and remembering the past. Her family and friends are thankful for all the wonderful memories they had with her through the years. She will be missed dearly. June is survived by her daughters, Karen Whitehead, Beth Edwards, Maggie Bowers (Brad); sons, Ralph Whitehead (Michele), John Whitehead (Tresa); grandchildren, Don Whitehead, Griffin Whitehead, Blain Whitehead, John Whitehead, Michael Perry, Maggie Perry, Katie Perry, Carley Bowers, and Laura Bowers; great grandchildren, Henry Whitehead, Liam Whitehead, and Garrett Whitehead; sisters, Barbara Collums, Joyce Marie Shelton; brother, Byron Shelton (Louise); several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Whitehead. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. A brief committal and burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Griffin, Blain, and John Whitehead; Michael Perry, Danny Shelton, and Phillips Collums. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until the service hour at the chapel in Smithville. There will also be a Memorial Service at Christ United Methodist Church, 4488 Poplar Ave. Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 pm. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Facing History in Ourselves, 115 Huling Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38103; National Meningitis Association, P.O. Box 60143, Ft. Myers, FL 33906; or TN Donor Services, 1600 Hayes Street, Suite 300, Nashville, TN, 37203.
