Walter Delphi Whitehead, Jr., 86, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. W.D. was born in Plantersville on October 3, 1934 to Walter Delphi and Mary Bell Suggs Whitehead. After graduating from Plantersville High School, he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. During his four years, he became the youngest Staff Sergeant. In 1965, he married the former Betty Carol Adams and they were married over 50 years before her death in 2015. After 42 years as an Electrical Engineer, W.D. retired from WTVA in 2006. In his spare time he enjoyed working the vegetable garden and fruit tree orchards. W.D. was a member of the Memorial Providence Covenant Grove Baptist Church. W.D. is survived by his son, Michael Whitehead and his wife, Sherry of Tupelo; grandchildren, Joey Dunaway of Plantersville, Jamie Dunaway and his wife, Shanna of Ozark Community, Walter "Wally" Dunaway and his wife, Nikki of Mooreville, Bailey Whitehead, Dylan Whitehead, and Ethan Whitehead all of Tupelo; thirteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Delphi, Sr. and Mary Bell Whitehead; his wife, Betty Carol Whitehead; one daughter, Diane Dunaway and one infant sister. Private graveside services with Military Honors will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Center Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Martin officiating. Services will be available to watch at peguesfuneralhome.com on August 8, 2021. Pallbearers will be Michael Whitehead, Dayton Parker, Ricky Pate, and Joey Dunaway. Honorary pallbearers will be Wendell Robinson, and Colin Greenwood. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.