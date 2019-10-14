Lola Mae Whitehead, 89, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Diversicare. She was born April 25, 1930 in Tishomingo County to Alfred Prentiss Cleveland and Ruth Alice Funerburk Cleveland. She was a high school graduate who was a homemaker by trade. She enjoyed painting especially painting birds, sewing, vegetable gardening and canning. She is survived by her two sons, Billy Whitehead and his wife, Joy of Saltillo and Jimmy Whitehead and his wife, Cheryl of Olive Branch; five grandchildren, William Morgan Whitehead and his wife, Molly of Saltillo, Liza Johnsten and her husband, Patrick of Aura, Illinois, Craig Whitehead of Olive Branch, Tammy Turner and her husband, Rick of Jackson, Tennessee and Michael Cutcher of Munford, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Ian Mackin, Jordan Mackin, Kynzli Hall, Aspen-Brook Harris, Charles Rhett Whitehead and Cooper Liam Whitehead, Katie Johnsten, Emma Johnsten, and Isabella Turner; one sister, Toy Mae Underwood of Tishomingo and Kenith Cleveland of Oxford. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Berger; granddaughter, Alesha Harris; three brothers and two sisters. Private family services will be held at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo.
