TISHOMINGO -- Maxwell Ray "Mack" Whitehead, 85, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Sunday, September 1, at 1:00 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 31, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tishomingo Cemetery.

