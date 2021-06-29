Mordecai D. Whitehead, 5 weeks, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. He was born on May 21, 2021 to Emma Sullivan and Willis Whitehead. Mordecia brought joy to all who saw him. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. He is survived by his parents; Emma Sullivan and Willis Whitehead of Amory; grandparents; Kelly and Erin Sullivan of Amory, Dawn and Wayne Whitehead of Amory; great grandparents; Phil and Thresha Sullivan, Sharon and William Briscoeand Cynthia and Danny Shelton; aunt, Ally Sullivan; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.

