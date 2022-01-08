Willie Hugh Whitehead, 76, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Whitehead will be at 11 AM Monday, January 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Wier's Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Whitehead was born August 30, 1945 in Brownsville, MS, the son of the late Willie Lee Thomas and Mable Estell Ellis Whitehead. He received his education in the Collierville Tennessee Public School System and was a valued sales associate with Grisham Lumber Company in Blue Mountain for over 45 years. A Christian, Mr. Whitehead will be remembered for his love of fishing, sitting on his porch, visiting yard sales and sharing time with his much- adored grandchildren. Traveling to the Casinos, playing Bingo and keeping up with Facebook were favorite pastimes he enjoyed. Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, January 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Leopard Whitehead, a daughter, Tracy Stanfield of Florence, AL, four sons, Brian Whitehead of Selmer, TN, Jerry Lee Whitehead of Ripley, Randy Whitehead (Becky) of New Albany and Greg Whitehead (Vickie) of Dumas, three brothers, Harold Whitehead (Brenda) of Ripley, Wayne Whitehead of Booneville and Dennis Whitehead (Edna) of Kossuth, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and his best buddies, Manuel Thomas, Mike King and Barry Grisham. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Wilbanks and Nelda Wright. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Whitehead family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
