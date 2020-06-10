Bettye Jo Clayton Whitenton, 85, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Dorsey, October 26, 1934, the only child to Judson Turnage and Ruth Sheffield Clayton. On June 16, 1950, she married Roy Reese Whitenton. Early in life, she worked at Whit's Music Store and later worked as a bookkeeper for her husband and sons. Bettye was a huge supporter of the arts and held season tickets for Tupelo Community Theater and The Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi. She enjoyed traveling, visiting the beach, meeting with her Bridge Club, watching NASCAR and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Survivors include her three sons, Troy Whitenton (Becky), RJ Whitenton (Molly) and Thomas Whitenton (Michelle) all of Tupelo; and seven grandchildren, Tucker, Bristy, Joseph, Will, Henry, Nicholas and Lola Whitenton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 58 years, Roy Reese Whitenton. Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and the Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church will not be open for public attendance, but will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be in Dorsey Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Doug, Jason, Tucker, Joseph, Henry and Nicholas Whitenton. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

