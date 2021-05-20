Billy Calvin Whiteside, 78, resident of Bartlett, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Memphis. A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Saturday, May 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be one hour before services and a private burial will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Born December 24, 1942, he was the son of the late CW and Bertha Mae Whiteside. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an avid Ole Miss Football fan, collector of classic cars and enjoyed playing golf. He leaves his loving wife, Kim; daughter, Angie Dupree (Will); grandchildren, Jordan and Reese; son, Kevin Whiteside; step son, Brian Bolton (Lydia); grandchildren, Aiden, Hudson & Beckett; his sister, Joyce Briley (Bill); brother, Gary Whiteside (Ruth), many other relatives and good friends. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Whiteside family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
