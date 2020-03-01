ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA -- Jimmy Whiteside, 84, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Northside Hospital-Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia . Services will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Calhoun City, Mississippi .

