PONTOTOC -- William "Bill" Laster Whiteside, 73, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1:00pm until service time Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.