PONTOTOC -- William "Bill" Whiteside, 72, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist East in Memphis. Services will be on 3PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Green Valley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on June 17, 1PM until service time at Green Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery.

