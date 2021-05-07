34, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Kimberly "Poo" Whitesides was born to Fost and Terrie Whitesides on May 27, 1986 in Lee Co. She graduated from Shannon High School and later became a teacher assistant. Kimberly "Poo" Whitesides is survived by her parents; Fost Whitesides, Sr. and Terrie Whitesides of Shannon. A special friend; Chad Lloyd of Saltillo. A special cousin; Destiny White of Shannon. Two brothers; Christopher Allen Brandon and Fost Whitesides, III both of Shannon. Two grandmothers; Willene Brandon and Emma Traylor. Seven uncles; Ross Beene (Mae Ella) of Shannon, Robert Whitesides (Kay) of Belden, Willie Whitesides (Brenda) of Rasin, WI, Bobby Beene of Shannon, Richard Traylor (Tasha) of Plantersville, Roy Traylor (Pearl) of Shannon and Larry Traylor (Linda) of Shannon. Three aunts; Brenda (Willie) Ware, Dee Dee Traylor and Connie (Calvin) Cayson all of Plantersville. The visitation will be Fri., May 7, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The graveside service will be Sat., May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mullins Cemetery in Nettleton. Please wear your masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
